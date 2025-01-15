Increased sheep and suckler payments form part of the next programme for government.

Increased sheep and suckler payments, a farm retirement scheme and a red line stance on Mercosur are among commitments made on farming by the incoming government.

As government formation talks concluded between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael with the Regional Independent Group on Wednesday, rural TDs gained key concessions for farmers.

The next programme for government will include a commitment that reclaimed land that may be rewet in future should remain eligible for CAP payments, and schemes should include compensation for the impact of land designations.

A review of TAMS reference costs, incentives for using AI and better stock bulls, as well as new guidelines for wind and solar farms are also on the agenda.

The next government will also do “everything within its power” to retain the nitrates derogation, the draft agreement states.

Ministers

Independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Noel Grealish are set to become ministers of state at the Department of Agriculture.

Kerry’s Healy-Rae is poised to take over the forestry portfolio, while Galway West TD Grealish will take food production and market development.

It is understood the Healy-Rae brothers will join the Regional Independent Group as part of the agreement to go into Government.

Outgoing Minister of State Martin Heydon (FG) is thought to be a strong contender to become the next Minister for Agriculture.

