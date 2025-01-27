Fertiliser limits could be cut for lower stocked farmers from this year onwards under Department of Housing plans. \ Donal O'Leary

Teagasc has warned that a planned cut to chemical nitrogen limits for lower stocked farms may dent these farms’ potential to produce surplus fodder during nationwide fodder shortages.

The Department of Housing has proposed capping fertiliser use at a maximum of 90kg chemical N/ha on farms with a stocking rate lower than 85kg organic N/ha - half the non-derogation stocking rate limit - from this year onwards.

The fertiliser cut for lower stocked farms is one of a series of additional measures put forward by the Department in its interim review of the fifth Nitrates Action Programme.

Teagasc pointed to the cohort of farms impacted by this proposal as having been “an important source of fodder when stocks became scarce” in spells like summer 2018 and winter 2023/2024 in a submission it made on the proposals.

Implementing a whole-farm fertiliser cut on these lower stocked farms "may limit their potential to respond to such situations and limit their potential to produce much needed fodder in the form of silage or hay for use by other farms", Teagasc said.

It advises farmers below 85kg organic N/ha stocking rates to spread a total of 40kg chemical N/ha on grazing ground per year and 125kg N/ha on first cut silage ground - levels it says "would not pose a significant risk of nutrient loss from the soil".

The authority also warned that plans to require farmers declare the movement of slurries and organic manures within four days of the movement occurring would give “too short a timeframe” for many farmers who rely on advisers to declare their organic nutrient movements.

Teagasc said that, instead of four days, a “minimum of 10 working days” would be a more “reasonable” window for the declaration of these movements as it would allow farmers and advisers sufficient time to communicate.

This longer reporting window would alleviate the risk of the proposed four-day being missed during busy periods, as well as when farmers’ advisers may be on annual leave or out sick, the Department has been told.

Teagasc stated that most organic manure movements can be inspected without the need for “further tracking”.

This comment relates to Department’s plans to review and consider whether technologies like GPS should be used to allow for the real-time tracking of slurry exports from 2026 onwards.

Teagasc said that mandating GPS trackers for manure movements would add “additional costs for contractors and famers and will require financial support”.

