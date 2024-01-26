Adequate funding for farmers must back up the actions of the State’s new national biodiversity action plan to bolster farming’s confidence in the plan, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

IFA environment and rural affairs chair John Murphy welcomed the plan's recognition of the role farmers play in maintaining biodiversity.

However, even though he was broadly supportive of the plan, Murphy warned that all proposals it contains must be assessed for their possible impact on farm incomes.

“It is important to note that Irish farmers are already contributing strongly to biodiversity. On average, farms in Ireland have about 13% of their land dedicated to space for nature,” Murphy commented.

“As well as that, farmers have committed to further significant measures as part of the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), which will be positive.

Extended power

“The extended power of the plan and the scope of the actions - be they legislative, policy or programme-related - will need to be fully considered.

“Farmers do have concerns, particularly around the impact some of the actions will have on their livelihoods,” he said.

A follow-up commitment from Government is needed outlining which additional funds will be used to resource the plan’s proposals and pledges, the environment chair went on.

“It is positive to see the action within the plan to ensure that the NPWS farm plan scheme is adequately resourced.

“This is essential in order to support farmers to deliver on the conservation objectives in protected areas, but the scheme must fully compensate, both for the income loss and the devaluation of the land asset."

Murphy added that farmers have demonstrated a willingness to implement environmental measures when supports are put on the table, such as the participants of European Innovation Programmes and LIFE schemes have shown.

