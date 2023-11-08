Cillian Lynn from Crossmolina, Co Mayo, keeping an eye on the trade and his two uncles from Mulligan Livestock at Ballina Mart during the bank holiday weanling sale.\ John Lynn
Callum Bourke feeding his calves in Co Limerick. \ Michael Bourke
Richard (two) and Grace (three) Whelan keeping a close eye on Peadar Conway starting to harvest maize in Meath. \ Louise Whelan
Finn Walsh loves coming down from Dublin to visit his grandad in Roscommon to read the Irish Farmers Journal. \ Chloe Kearney
Sadhbh O’Brien spending the bank holiday weekend on the farm of her grandparents Joe and Bernie Kelly in Killimer Co Clare. \ Bernie Kelly
Sarah McElligott (19 months), from Tuam, Co Galway, loves to start her day by looking through the Irish Farmers Journal. Ann-Marie McElligott
Patrick Dennehy getting some help from his grandson Odhran Dennehy after housing cattle before storm Ciarán in Kerry. \ Patrick Dennehy
Sheep in the moonlight in Gorey, Co Wexford. \ Anna Syme
Padraig Gilbride and John Flynn standing in the middle of old pine tree in Clonmacnoise, Co Offaly.
