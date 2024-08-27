Live demos will show attendees how best to manage their hedge from planting to mature hedgerows.

A series of events will take place next week on Teagasc demonstration farms to celebrate Hedgerow Week, running from 2 to 6 September.

Each event features demonstrations of hedge planting, including 10m of topped hedges and tree-line hedges established over the last three years all on the one site.

Farmers and visitors will be offered advice and shown how to manage the different types on hedges on their farm and what to do if sowing a new hedge this year.

Hedgerow Week aligns with the reopening of the hedge-cutting season on 1 September and provides farmers with valuable advice on effective hedgerow management.

Farmers and attendees are being encouraged to learn more about native tree planting.

Those planning to plant hedges as part of various schemes this coming winter are strongly advised to place their orders for saplings early to avoid any potential shortages.

It is also crucial that they request the Irish province passport when purchasing saplings, ensuring the plants are of certified origin and quality.

The five events at Teagasc colleges next week kick off in Cavan on Monday followed by Athenry, Co Galway and Clonakilty, Co Cork. Thursday, 5 September, is at Moorepark, Co Cork, and Friday events are on in Kildalton, Co Kilkenny. All events begin at 11am.