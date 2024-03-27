A snapshot of the BISS clinic held in Trim Co Meath in 2023. Farmers can gain one-to-one assistance from Department staff at such clinics. \ Claire Nash

The Department of Agriculture has announced the dates and venues for its nationwide series of in-person farmer clinics for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme and other area related schemes.

There is a total of 17 farmer clinics scheduled, with dates and venues listed in the table below.

Such clinics were well regarded in 2023, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announcing, following the 2023 BISS application period, that over 3,200 farmers were assisted at 25 one-to-one clinics across the country and at the Department’s public office in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The clinics will take place from 10.30am to 4.30pm, with Department staff on hand at each event to “provide one-to-one support to assist farmers to submit their scheme applications well in advance of the closing date of 15 May 2024”.

The Department highlights that the clinics are particularly useful for farmers who do not have a FAS approved adviser to help them with their application.

It is advisable for farmers planning to attend the clinics to bring details of their agfood.ie login, where available, and details of herd number, PPSN etc to verify their identity.