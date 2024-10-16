The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) has reopened for applications.

The scheme will remain open until Friday 29 November 2024, with dairy, horticulture and tillage applications to receive priority access.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State with responsibility for organics Pippa Hackett announced the scheme’s reopening.

Minister McConalogue said due to the significant increase in organic livestock over the last three years, there is now huge demand for organic feed.

“This, allied with increased demand for food-grade organic oats, is a real opportunity for Irish tillage farmers,” he added.

Minister McConalogue said that while the organic strategy sets out ambitious targets for the sector, he wants to see farmers make the right decision for their farm.

“My own ambition for the agricultural sector is to see farmers across Ireland supported to pursue the agricultural activity that best suits their farm and their family situation.

“The Organic Farming Scheme provides the vehicle for those interested in organic farming to do so. Support comes not only in the form of very attractive scheme payments, but also through funding for promotion to drive increased consumer sales volumes.

“This will also be important to reach our ambition of more than trebling the wholesale value of Irish organic output to €750m by 2030,” he said.

‘Unprecedented interest’

Minister Hackett said “interest in organic farming in Ireland is unprecedented”.

“In the last two years alone, the number of organic farms has more than doubled and there has been significant investment made in market development.

“This is a great opportunity for many farmers to maximise sustainability and future-proof their business by reducing their input costs,” she added.

The reopening of the OFS, Minister Hackett said, will allow more farmers to be supported in producing food in a way that is “good for climate, nature and water quality”.

“I know from the organic trade missions I have led that European retailers I met are confident about the future of the sector and that they are looking for regular supply of quality organic Irish produce at scale.

“This is a huge opportunity and Bord Bia will continue to promote Irish organic food both at home and abroad, including in the key German market, which is worth €16bn per year,” she said.

About the scheme

The OFS is an agri-environment measure under Ireland’s 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan.

Drystock farmers entering into a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period and up to €250/ha when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticulture and tillage farmers.

In addition, a participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400 per annum thereafter has been introduced to support organic farmers.

The climate action plan has a target of 10% of land to be farmed organically by 2030.

A budget of €256m has been allocated to the scheme over the lifetime of the new CAP.

For a 40ha drystock farmer, the total payment over the five years of the OFS will be 54% higher than under the previous CAP.

Organic processing

The Organic Processing Investment Grant has also reopened for applications, with a higher ceiling of 60%, which Minister McConalogue said should support reducing leakage from the organic sector.

“It is encouraging to see that this approach has worked and that investment in the sector has more than trebled this year compared to the average of the previous five years,” he said.

Minister Hackett said the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme will add value to organic food further down the supply chain, “ultimately helping to improve farm gate prices”.