New Zealand – new government in place

Todd McClay has taken over as agriculture minister in the new administration that took office this week in New Zealand. Major policy changes are expected.

UK – beef production in October

The UK produced 82,100t of beef from 182,000 head of cattle in October, up 14% on September but down 3% compared with October 2022.

Netherlands – December milk price announced

Dutch dairy co-op FrieslandCampina has announced that that farmers will be paid €46.31 per 100kg in December, the equivalent of 45 cent per litre.

China – pigmeat imports down

Up to the end of October 2023, China imported 28,554t of pigmeat from Ireland, down on the 31,753t for the same period last year and less than half the 60,814t between January and October 2021.