Ten first prizewinning Cheviot ewe hoggets sold for €285 each.

The September sun shone on the Cooley peninsula for the 14th annual Cooley Sheep Breeders Association show and sale.

The good weather brought with it a large crowd of buyers from across Ireland. With just under 3,400 sheep forward across a number of different breeds, there was something to suit all buyers.

Topping the sale was a bunch of eight Cheviot ewe hoggets from Jim McEneaney that sold for €365/head. A strong entry of 450 crossbred ewe hoggets sold from €195 to €345 on the day.

The 200 Mule ewe hoggets present sold from €150 to €285. The 200 Hiltex hoggets available were lighter hoggets and sold from €145 to €200.

With under 100 Cheviot ewe hoggets present, demand was high, with prices from €365 to €150 and a strong average of €255.

Demand was also high for a slightly smaller entry of horned ewe hoggets that topped at €280 and lighter hoggets selling for €150.

Demand for ewe lambs also remained high throughout the sale, with 10 strong Suffolk-cross ewe lambs from Padraig Rice topping the ewe lamb trade at €250.

The next-top price in the ewe lambs was a pen of first-prizewinning ewe lambs from Gerard Rice and sold for €230.

In pictures

Ten first prizewinning Mule ewe hoggets sold for €285 each.

Ten first prizewinning Texel cross ewe hoggets sold for €345 each.

Ten first prizewinning Suffolk cross ewe hoggets sold for €300.

Ten second prizewinning crossbred ewe lambs sold for €250 each.

Ten first prizewinning Mule ewe lambs sold for €185 each.

Ten first prizewinning Lanark ewe lambs sold for €230 each.