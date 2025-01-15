The cull ewe trade has ignited in many marts over the last week, with prices up anywhere from €10 to €20/head on the previous sale.

Sale reports show that medium-weight ewes from 70kg to the mid-80kg range have possibly recorded the greatest movement, with prices for fleshed lowland types hitting as high as €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg.

Lesser-quality and ewes with a lower cover of flesh are also in most cases topping the €2/kg mark, with heavier Scottish Blackface ewes selling from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg and upwards.

Large-framed and heavy lowland ewes topping the 90kg mark are selling anywhere from €2.40/kg to €2.90/kg, with quality having a big say on prices paid.

The vibrant trade is in contrast to what is described as a subdued in-lamb ewes trade.

Numbers traded have been low, but prices for second- and third-crop ewes carrying a lamb and a half to 1.8 lambs per ewe have been in the region of €280 to €320, with select lots including younger ewes selling to €330 to €340/head, with few ewes above this range.

A few sporadic lots of ewes with lambs at foot have met excellent demand, the pick of these being €500 paid for a ewe and two strong lambs in Carnaross last week.

Medium-sized young ewes with light young twin lambs topped the €400 mark in Roscommon, while ewes and single lambs sold from €350 to €380 in Carnaross.

Finished lamb prices have moved upwards again by €4 to €8/head. There is a significant differential in price depending on lamb type and quality.

For example, top-quality 50kg lambs have hit €220 in sales in the last week and have sold back down to €200 for Scottish Blackface lambs of lesser conformation.

Heavier lambs weighing 53kg to 55kg-plus are typically selling from €212 to €225, with a selection of lots rising to €230 and over. Lighter lambs weighing 47kg to 48kg range from €190 to €210, again influenced by quality and flesh cover.

Demand for store lambs remains solid, with the best lowland types now surpassing €4/kg and rising to €4.15/kg to €4.30/kg for fleshed short-keep types.