Six ewes weighing 77kg sold for €196 (€2.55/kg). Two ewes on right weighing 80kg sold for €224 (€2.80/kg) in Mountbellew Mart. See full report at www.farmersjournal.ie

Sheep sales which have been in a position to resume have reopened to a flying trade over the last week.

A combination of lower entries and greater appetite from agents struggling to source numbers has boosted competition levels, with prices resuming anywhere from upwards of €7 to €10/head stronger than before the Christmas break.

Prices have also strengthened as the week has progressed, with some variation between regions.

The general run of prices for factory-type lambs weighing from 50kg to 53kg ranges from €202 to €215/head, depending on quality.

Heavier and increased quality lots are rising to and exceeding €220/head, mainly where wholesalers and butchers are active and topped out at between €225 and €230 for small numbers.

Prices for finished lambs are running on average from 80c/kg to €1/kg higher, with many lots breaching the €4/kg mark.

Agents are active for lighter slaughter-fit lambs, with lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg ranging in price from the high-€170s to in excess of €190/head, with top prices in some sales hitting €200 for excellent-quality types.

Firm demand

Demand remains firm for store lambs, with the general run of lowland lambs ranging from €3.70/kg to over €4/kg for short-keep lots with good flesh cover, while hill and crossbred lambs are trading anywhere from €3/kg for horned lambs to upwards of €3.50/kg for heavier lambs suitable for a short finishing period.

The cull ewe trade has also intensified, with prices up by €8 to €10/head. Good-quality fleshed ewes are trading from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg on average, with very few fleshed ewes now below the €2/kg mark.

Fleshed hill ewes are trading from €1.40/kg to €1.80/kg depending on quality, while small numbers of ewes lacking significant flesh cover are selling back to €1/kg.

Numbers of cull ewes appearing remain small, with some scanned empty ewes now appearing in greater frequency.

There has been few in-lamb ewes also offered to date, but a number of special entries will be sold in the coming week providing a better gauge of prices next week.