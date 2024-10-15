The ICSA added that that normal supply of some clostridial vaccines will not resume until mid- to late December.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called on the Department of Agriculture for flexibility regarding National Sheep Welfare Scheme (NSWS) deadlines.

The ICSA said that farmers are struggling to complete selected actions under the scheme due to a shortage of vaccines and suitable sheep dip.

ICSA sheep chair Willie Shaw is concerned that farmers may be unfairly penalised through no fault of their own.

“We are asking the Department to extend the deadline to provide some leeway for farmers who are facing these unavoidable shortages,” he said.

“It is vital that farmers who have made every effort to comply with the scheme are not unfairly penalised because of circumstances beyond their control. We need flexibility on this issue to ensure no sheep farmer misses out on this important payment.”

Shortages

The NSWS provides a payment of €8 per ewe to sheep farmers who complete two mandatory actions - one from category A and one from category B.

However, Shaw said both category B options are currently causing difficulties, as the deadline for some actions in the scheme is Tuesday 15 October.

The ICSA added that normal supply of some clostridial vaccines will not resume until mid- to late December.

“Many sheep farmers who opted for the clostridial vaccination option under category B have been unable to access vaccines due to widespread supply shortages,” said Shaw.

“The other category B option - plunge dipping - is also causing problems for organic sheep farmers, as the only sheep dip suitable for their stock is in extremely scarce supply and will not be readily available for at least another month.”