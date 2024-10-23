As long as the ground is in reasonably good shape, this makes sense from a disease, weed control and yield-bump point of view.

Weather

What a difference a year makes. So far, October has been a fairly good month in terms of rainfall, with plenty of opportunities to get fieldwork done.

Of course, I caution that we still have a week left in the month, but it appears that rainfall could end up below average for most areas across the county.

It’s in stark contrast to the back end we all endured last year, which wouldn’t be hard to improve on. Dare I say it, autumn fieldwork has once again been a pleasure for many. Not everywhere has escaped the rain, however, with sowing still ongoing. Ground is still wet in places, and cropping plans have been adjusted as a result.

Average temperatures seem to be fairly on the mark this month, with crops well established and developing nicely.

Post-break crop sowing

The break crop harvest is moving along very well. The last of the spring beans are practically all harvested at this stage. Maize is reaching the tail end of its harvest.

Many potato growers are on the home stretch with the maincrop harvest, and the first of the beet crops have now been lifted. This back end has presented an excellent chance to get winter cereals sown after these crops have been harvested.

As long as the ground is in reasonably good shape, this makes sense from a disease, weed control and yield-bump point of view. We’re in the second half of the month, so establishment will be back to around 75%, according to Teagasc.

Bump your seed rate up accordingly to ensure the plants are there. If the weather holds, there should be plenty of opportunities to get your post or pre-emergence herbicide on.

Pesky pests

There have been a number of reports of slug damage on cereals, particularly after winter oilseed rape crops. Fields with heavy crops of chopped straw may also be more susceptible.

It’s good practice to lay a slate with some porridge or muesli underneath to monitor numbers. If there are a handful of slugs (five or more) under the slate in the morning, then slug pellets are needed.

That said, there have been reports of significant slug damage in some fields this year, so the need for treatment may be self-evident.

While temperatures are cool at night, we’re still seeing 14-15°C in places during the day. Be mindful of aphids, as some crops may require some form of BYDV protection.

Generally, October-sown crops require a single aphicide at the 2/3 leaf stage.

Tillage Day

The countdown is on for the inaugural Irish Farmers Journal Tillage Day conference, taking place on 7 November 2024 at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

Tillage Day, supported by the Irish Seed Trade Association, will focus on the practicalities of tillage farming and will feature a range of farmer and industry speakers, as well as a busy trade stand area, which will be open from 8:30am.

This is a conference designed for you, the tillage sector. Tickets to the event are available at www.ifj.ie/tillageday