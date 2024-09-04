Grain imports increased for the first six months of 2024. / Donal O' Leary

Imports of wheat, barley and maize into the Republic of Ireland increased in the first six months of this year, but overall are relatively stable in the feed year from July 2023 to the end of June 2024.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show a 67% increase in wheat imports, a 44% increase in maize imports and a 95% increase in barley imports in January to June 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023.

However, imports of wheat increased by approximately 1,560t, imports of barley decreased by 2,000t and imports of maize decreased by 23,000t from July to June 2023 to the same period in 2024.

Barley, wheat and oats production in Ireland decreased by almost 500,000t in 2023 to almost 1.93m tonnes, according to Teagasc.

This was due to a lower winter cereal area and poor weather. In 2022, 2.41m tonnes were produced, and in 2021 2.32m tonnes were produced.

Last week it was revealed that straw imports into the country were 46% greater in the first six months of 2024, than straw imports for the whole of 2023.