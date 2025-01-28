Imports coming into the country can use products not allowed in the EU. \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has said it applauds EU Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen’s comments suggesting that there should not be maximum residue levels (MRLs) on imports for plant protection products that have been banned in the EU.

The group encouraged the commissioner to act on his statements.

I think we have to be bolder when it comes to standards

Last week, the Hansen said that imports are still coming into the EU treated with products which are banned in the EU. He said that it is not fair.

“[MRLs] need to be scrapped. It’s not authorised in the European Union, why should we be hypocrites to still import it?”

He added: “I think we have to be bolder when it comes to standards.”

The commissioner said those standards cost time and money.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal the IGGG said: “Third countries that contribute handsomely to the supply of livestock feed to our country don't have to comply with the same EU rules and regulations on production and husbandry standards including pesticides usage.”

The group commented that this was a major factor in the decline of the tillage sector in Ireland over the last 40 years.

The IGGG says it has raised the matter with numerous organisations and noted that it has raised these concerns on “this serious imbalance” at the Food Vision Tillage meetings.

The tillage sector has, for years, been subjected to what we believe to be double standards like this hypocrisy on MRLs

However, it did not make it into the final report. The IGGG now says that it must be addressed at the upcoming stakeholder meeting considering the commissioner’s recent comments.

The group claims that approximately 5m tonnes of feedstuffs were imported into Ireland in 2023, some of this genetically modified (GM) produce.

“The tillage sector has, for years, been subjected to what we believe to be double standards like this hypocrisy on MRLs.

“We believe the same reality is there on GMOs, rainforest destruction, machinery emissions controls, that our competitors don't have to comply with and add greatly to our cost of production.

“All add up to Irish growers being completely disadvantaged in the market and taking 1980s prices for our grain,” they stated.

“We fully encourage Commissioner Hansen to act on his statements when it comes to standards applied,” the statement concluded.