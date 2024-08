A new Sampo combine cutting the winter barley trial plots on the Goldcrop trial site.

On this week’s show, we visit Co Cork to talk to Goldcrop’s John Dunne, who started to harvest winter barley variety trials with a new plot combine this week.

Conor Kehoe talks to Dr Kelly Jowett on the benefits of some beetles for soils.

We look at this week’s paper, have details on the new Baling Assistance Payment, look at grain trends and have the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

