On this week's show, we chat to Boortmalt and the Department of Agriculture.

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we chat to managing director of Boortmalt Stuart Sands on expansion, carbon and forward prices.

Séamus Kearney of the Department of Agriculture joins us to talk about the spring cereals recommended lists.

As always, we have the latest tillage news, the Grain Trends report and the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: