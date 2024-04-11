Ploughs, cultivators and drills should all be ready to go when the drier weather comes.

On this week’s show, we look at another bumper tillage paper that includes the 2024 Crop Protection magazine.

We have an update from agronomists across the country, talk to Steven Kildea about potato blight and Dermot Forristal of Teagasc on getting through work when the weather picks up.

We also have an update from the National Fodder and Food Security Committee meeting, details on calls for tillage funding and, as always, have the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: