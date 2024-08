Mícheál Banville cutting a crop of spring barley for Martin Foley with Hook Lighthouse in the background. The crop had a moisture content of 18% and a protein content of 8.1%. \ Finbarr Healy

On this week’s podcast, we talk to Dairygold’s head of tillage Liam Leahy on harvest in Cork and the wider Dairygold region, grain quality, oilseed rape planting and much more.

We have an update on falling grain prices. Straw prices and imports are a hot topic and that brings up the issue of grass weeds. We talk oilseed rape planting, bird watching, baling pictures and weather.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

