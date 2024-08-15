Agronomist Kevin Looby at Pat Denn Agri talking at the Footprint farmers walk in Clashmore, Co Waterford, earlier this year. \ Donal O'Leary

On this week’s show, we chat to agronomist Kevin Looby. Kevin is based in Waterford and east Cork, working with Pat Denn Agri.

He talks through yield and quality from the harvest so far and some of the factors affecting yield in what has been a difficult year on tillage farms.

We also talk changes to crop diversification and rotation requirements, the Baling Assistant Payment and have the grain price and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: