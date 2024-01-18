Some of the 300-strong crowd that attended the Dairygold annual tillage conference at Corrin Event Centre last week. / Peter Pietrzak

On this week’s show, we report from the Dairygold Tillage Conference.

We chat to Bank of Ireland’s head of agriculture Eoin Lowry on tillage farmers' finances and changes in markets over time.

We have a chat with Cork farmer Rob Coleman about regenerative agriculture and Dairygold’s Liam O’Flaherty on beans price and Irish animal feed.

We have an update on the seed shortage and take a look at the Department’s recommended lists for wheat, oats and beans. As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here.