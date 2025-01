Approximately 440 people attended the Teagasc National Tillage Conference this week.

On this week’s tillage podcast we report from the Teagasc National Tillage Conference and chat to Steven Kildea on pesticide reductions.

We hear from the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food and Ciarán Collins chats through spring varieties and diesel use.

We have all the latest tillage news, the grain trends and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: