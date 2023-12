Philip Kiely drilling Graham winter wheat for William Stokes in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary. The crop was being planted after potatoes and is destined for seed for Brett Brothers. \ James Irish

On this week’s show, we have a chat with Ed Straw, a researcher looking at how pesticides affect pollinators.

We have an update on fieldwork and take a look at the news from the three-crop rule to the Teagasc outlook report.

We also take a look at the decline in tillage area over the past 15 years, which is on the tillage pages of this week’s paper.

As always, there is a quick grain market report and weather forecast.

You can listen to the podcast here.