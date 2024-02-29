Many winter crops are thin and patchy. \ Claire Nash

This week’s show has details of a potential 20,000ha drop in the tillage area, an update on the three-crop rule derogation, crop costs and returns.

We chat to Diageo’s sustainability manager David Hagan on the Guinness regenerative agriculture project and talk to Marie O’Toole on Tirlán’s gluten-free oats area and growers.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

You can still take part in our podcast survey by clicking this link.

You can listen to the podcast here: