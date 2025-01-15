Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) chair Bobby Miller said “we cannot let this report gather dust” when speaking about the Food Vision tillage group report at a meeting of the IGGG in Louth on Tuesday 14 January.

Miller said “we have had several reports before” and added that hopefully the momentum is there to work on that report. He noted that the Department has been doing work on the report behind the scenes.

Minister Thomas Byrne had addressed the meeting earlier and said that: “The voices of other sectors would have been stronger over the years.” However, he commented that the tillage lobby had improved.

Dedicate

Miller noted that this was partly down to the work of the grain growers and added that he had never seen political parties dedicate money to the tillage sector in their programmes for Government before.

Miller announced that he is stepping aside as chair at the group’s AGM on 24 January. He noted that the IGGG is growing and needs to continue to grow. He encouraged more farmers to sign up to the organisation.