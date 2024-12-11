Farm organisations are united in their opposition to the Mercosur trade deal.

There has been widespread condemnation from farm organisations and others of the Mercosur trade deal in Ireland. The IFA president Francie Gorman, who is also the vice-president of COPA, the European farmer representative body, said that COPA will be co-ordinating the next steps of the campaign to oppose the deal, following a flash action protest on Monday morning.

“Simon Harris as Taoiseach and Micheál Martin as Tánaiste told the IFA national council during the general election campaign that they were opposed to the Mercosur deal. They must carry this commitment forward and oppose this deal tooth and nail.

“Through our Brussels office, IFA is in contact with Irish MEPs looking for their support when it comes to the ratification stage,” he said.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) president Seán McNamara has also expressed his outrage following the announcement of the signing of the Mercosur trade deal.

“This deal is a disgrace. Irish and European beef farmers are being sacrificed on the altar of global trade, with no regard for the devastating impact this will have on our livelihoods, rural communities and the environment.

“The hypocrisy of the European Commission in pushing through this deal while demanding ever-higher environmental standards from EU farmers is staggering,” he said.

ICMSA

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has also outlined its opposition to the deal. President of the ICMSA Denis Drennan said: “The proposed deal will have a major impact on farming as we know it in Ireland and EU.”

The European Commission’s absurd position now is that the remaining family farms in Ireland and across the EU will have to produce food to the highest standards on the planet, while competing with rancher-baron factory-style operations with standards and supervision well below those applicable here, he warned.

Meat factories

The meat industry umbrella group Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has also rejected the deal.

Dale Crammond, director of Meat Industry Ireland, said that “the Mercosur deal will bring an additional 99,000t of beef on to the European market, creating significant challenges, particularly for steak cuts.

“MII members are very disappointed to see this agreement finalised, and working closely with the farm organisations, we will continue to oppose the deal over the months ahead.”