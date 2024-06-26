Finished cattle are a steady trade in Northern Ireland, but lamb prices are up week on week.

There is little change to factory prices within the beef trade as supplies are just about meeting processing demand, keeping cattle agents on their toes with regards to securing numbers.

Several farmers indicate cattle agents are much more pro-active in making contact about supplies coming forward, with regular calls and yard visits.

Farmers also indicate agents from competing plants are keen to make offers on in-spec animals, often with added bonuses such as free haulage.

Base prices remain on 462p/kg for U-3 grading animals, although some plants are officially quoting 454p/kg, causing anger among farmers offloading Angus cattle as bonus payments are applied on top of that lower base.

The main run of price reports indicate steers continue to move off farm between 480p and 482p/kg, with heifers faring 2p/kg better.

Where farmers have a good supply of butcher-type heifers with higher conformation, there are deals above these levels, especially if farmers have the option to sell live.

Marts continue to return prices above 280p/kg for good-quality steers and heifers, which equates to factory prices above 490p/kg.

Young bulls are moving at 476p to 478p/kg for animals meeting carcase specification on weight, conformation and the 16-month age limit.

However, some agents are trying to buy bulls at 468p to 470p/kg. Where farmers are resisting such prices and factory agents require numbers, reports indicate these prices are not sticking.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers across all grades fell by 1.4p to 470.3p/kg, with U3 steers unchanged at 480.9p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade were marginally lower at 483.3p/kg, while young bulls rose by 0.7p to 474p/kg.

Cows

The cow trade remains strong with farmers selling younger, higher-conformation animals commanding prices of 400p/kg to match the live ring. However, older cows are moving around 370p/kg, with dairy types in the region of 340p/kg.

NI sheep: mart prices on the up for lambs

Demand for lambs has improved this week and prices paid in the marts are up 30p to 50p/kg for the main run of slaughter-fit animals.

While some plants are quoting 670p/kg, others are on 680p/kg, with deals made 10p to 20p/kg above this level.

In Gortin, an improved trade saw lambs at 25.5kg making £176, 24kg to £174.50, 25kg to £173.50, with 21.5kg at £142.

Kilrea was also a better trade, as 800 lambs sold from 656p to 733p/kg, up 46p to 90p/kg on last week. Lambs at 21kg made £154, 24kg to £174.50, 22.5kg at £160.50, 26kg made £185 and 25.5kg at £175.50.

There was a firm trade in Markethill, as 1,020 head sold from 640p to 715p/kg, up 30p/kg on last week.

Lambs at 22.8kg made £163, 22.8kg to £157.50 and 23.8kg at £164. Heavy lambs sold to £179 for 25kg, £173 for 24.5kg and £183 for 26kg.

There was a steady trade in Saintfield, with 835 head sold from 620p to 700p/kg, little change on last week. Heavy lambs were a great trade, with £184 for 30kg, £173 for 25kg, 23kg to £153, 22kg to £140 and 21kg to £139.50.

In Ballymena, 21kg made £126 and £127, 21.5kg from £129 to £133, 22.5kg at £132 and £135 with 26kg to £148.

Fat ewes

The trade for fat ewes is a bit firmer this week. In Gortin, ewes sold from £140 to £230. In Kilrea, top was £198. In Markethill, ewes made £130 to £194, with plainer types from £80 to £110. Saintfield topped £228 for Texels, with a big run from £170 to £220.

