Base prices continue to edge upwards in Northern Ireland and for the first time on record, official quotes have reached 500p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Official quotes have increased by 25p/kg since the start of autumn, when the recent uplift in beef prices began, and running 48p/kg above the top quotes issued on the same week last year.

Demand for prime cattle continues to strengthen as local plants try to bridge gaps in the supply chain in Britain, where numbers coming are limited and prices are in the region of 560p/kg.

Farmers with cattle to sell indicate another 2p to 4p/kg is available on last week, with local plants opening on 514p and 516p/kg.

Deals are freely available at 518p/kg for in-spec steers and heifers, while 520p/kg appears to be more commonly offered this week.

Higher prices are on offer, but tied closely to farmers with the ability to supply bigger numbers on a weekly arrangement.

Deals including free transport are also common place in-lieu of higher prices, regardless of numbers available.

Penalties on out-of-spec animals are also being waived, as competition for stock could see plants that enforce price cuts on weight miss out on animals.

Young bulls are moving at prices of 510p to 514p/kg for animals meeting market specification on age and carcase weight. Animals falling outside these requirements are on 504p and 506p/kg.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of all grades rose by 4.3p to 505.84p/kg. Steers at U3 conformation jumped 6.2p to 515.5p/kg. Heifers at the same grade rose by 3.1p to 516.2p/kg, with young bulls up 1p to 503.7p/kg.

Cows

Processing demand for cull cows remains firm and quotes for O+3 animals are steady on 396p/kg. Good-quality suckler types are an easy sell.

Prices are in the region of 420p/kg for young cows with higher levels of conformation, easing back to 400p/kg for plainer types.

NI sheep: lamb prices continue to rise

Fat lamb prices remain buoyant in the live ring, with small increases recorded by some marts this week.

That has pushed plants to lift quotes to 675p/kg for 23kg deadweight, although deals of 680p to 695p/kg are being paid to stop lambs heading south for processing.

In Gortin, another record-breaking trade had lambs selling at £188 for 22kg, £175 for 34.5kg, 24kg to £150.50 and 23.5kg to £145.

Kilrea sold 1,400 lambs from 635p to 684p/kg, down 15p/kg on last week. Store lambs at 18kg made £123, 16.5kg at £110, 24kg to £159 with 22kg to £150.50.

In Markethill, 1,110 lambs sold from 630p to 673p/kg, up 20p/kg for heavier sorts, with 20.5kg at £138, 20.2kg at £135, 24kg to £153.30 and 24.2kg at £154. Store lambs were steady, with 16.1kg making £127, 17.1kg at £125.50 and 18.4kg to £128.

In Saintfield, lambs sold in a steady trade. Texels at 28kg made £160 and £158. Suffolks at 29kg made £157. There was a big run of Texels making from £140 to £156. Charollais at 25kg made £150. Lighter sorts at 20kg to 21kg made £127 to £135, with 18kg at £118.

Fat ewes

The trade in fat ewes is solid. In Gortin, ewes sold to £224, with a run from £144 to £210. In Kilrea, ewes made £235. In Markethill, fleshed ewes made £140 to £226, with plainer sorts from £80 to £120. In Saintfield, Texels made £256 to £286 and £256, with a big run from £168 to £198.

