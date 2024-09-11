Prime cattle remain in demand in Northern Ireland, keeping a floor under the trade.

Positive prices continue in the beef trade as factories remain eager for in-spec cattle, keeping farmers on solid ground to negotiate for higher prices.

That task becomes easier when bigger numbers are available or when farmers can move finished cattle through the live ring.

Good-quality slaughter-fit animals are returning prices of 290p to 300p/kg in the live ring, equating to factory prices above 500p/kg at 57% to 58% kill-out.

Official quotes are unchanged at 476p/kg for U-3 grading animals. But, as has been the case for several months, those quotes fall well below price deals on offer.

Most reports indicate a 490p/kg base is realistic for prime cattle, with steers generally moving at 492p to 494p/kg.

Heifers are faring slightly better, especially for good-quality butcher-type animals, with reports of 496p/kg on offer, rising to 500p/kg in return for bigger numbers.

Deals including free transport are also available in lieu of higher prices.

Young bulls are also becoming an easier sell as cattle supplies generally remain tight. Deals of 488p and 490p/kg are being reported for in-spec animals.

Reports indicate bulls exceeding the 16-month age limit and certain carcase weight thresholds are moving at prices more closely aligned to official quotes.

Animals are currently moving off farm for processing without delay, with several plants reducing throughput of sheep and prioritising kill lines for cattle.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades rose by 0.9p to 483.69p/kg, with steers at U3 conformation unchanged at 491.2p/kg. Heifers at the same grade eased by 1.4p to 494.6p/kg, with bulls jumping 4.5p to 487.6p/kg.

Cows

Demand for cull cows is also strong, although quotes are unchanged at 375p/kg for O+3 grading animals.

Price deals are on par to last week, with 380p to 400p/kg for good-quality suckler types.

NI sheep: quotes steady after recent cuts

The lamb trade has steadied this week after pressure on prices over the past fortnight.

That keeps factory quotes on 590p/kg, with deals capped at 5p to 10p/kg above base.

In Gortin, a good trade saw lambs sell to £136 for 25kg, £134 for 28kg and 23kg to £120.

Kilrea sold 850 lambs from 540p to 587p/kg, little change on last week. The best lambs at 23kg made £135, 22.5kg at £128.50, with stores at 13.5kg to £79 and 17.5kg at £97.

In Markethill, 1,090 head sold from 530p to 602p/kg, up 10p/kg. Lambs at 20.7kg made £124.50, 23kg to £129, with heavy lots at 24.3kg to £130 and 24kg at £127.50.

Store lambs were a strong trade, with 591p/kg paid for 18.7kg at £110, 18.2kg at £107,12kg at £71 and 12kg at £70.

In Saintfield, 790 head made 505p to 560p/kg, down 20p/kg on last week, with £135 for 27kg Texels and £134.50 for 30kg lots. The main run was £110 to £131.

In Ballymena, lambs at 24.5kg made £134, 22kg at £122.50 and 21.5kg at £116.

Fat ewes

Fat ewes were a steadier trade in the marts this week. In Gortin, ewes topped £200, with a run from £148 to £189. Kilrea topped £210, while, in Markethill, fleshed ewes made £120 to £174, with plainer sorts from £60 to £90. In Saintfield, Texels made £208 and £200, with a run from £150 to £186.

Read more

New Enviroflex loans for suppliers of North Cork Creameries