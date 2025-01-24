One of the most urgent issues facing new Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon is pushing back against bad EU policies and trade deals that threaten Irish farmers’ ability to compete and make a viable living, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said.

Speaking following the minister’s appointment, ICSA president Seán McNamara said that the Mercosur trade deal, in particular, has to be stopped.

“It is a disaster for Irish farmers. Minister Heydon needs to take a strong stand in Europe and make it clear that decisions putting food security and rural livelihoods at risk are unacceptable.

“It is imperative that the voices of Irish farmers are not only heard but acted upon to ensure they can continue producing high-quality food for both domestic and international markets,” he said.

Stand firm

He said the minister must stand firm against all policies that have a detrimental effect on our farmers, particularly those in the low-income beef, sheep, suckler, and tillage sectors.

“Protecting live exports is a key area where the Minister needs to step up and fight for Irish frontline food producers. Retaining the nitrates derogation is another critical issue, alongside the urgent need to begin negotiations on the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).”

CAP

On CAP McNamara said that the policy must return to its roots, focusing on supporting farmers to produce food sustainably.

“The overall budget needs to be increased, and separate funding must be found at both national and EU levels to address climate action, rather than diverting resources from food production. Farmers need certainty, adequate supports, and a clear commitment to their role as food producers in order to plan for the future,” he said.

The Westmeath sheep farmer also said that the ICSA wants to see additional supports through the National Beef and Sheep Welfare Schemes front-loaded at the beginning of this government term.

“Farmers can’t afford to wait until year four or five of a government’s time in office for promised help,” he said.

On generational renewal, McNamara said encouraging young people to get into farming is essential for the future, but we also need to help older farmers who want to step back from the industry.

“The new Commission on Generational Renewal must deliver real results on both fronts, and Minister Heydon must see that it does.”

TB

On TB, the ICSA called on the new minister to ensure that the TB Forum focuses on tackling the sources of TB and not just on placing more restrictions on farmers or attempting to interfere with how they conduct their businesses.

“The wildlife programme must be properly funded and resourced if TB numbers are to come down,” he said.