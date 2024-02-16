Tirlán has increased its base milk price for January by 1c/l to 34.83c/l, excluding VAT, for supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Tirlán will also pay a seasonality payment of 3.80c/l, excluding VAT, that will be paid on all creamery milk volumes supplied in January that meet quality criteria, along with its sustainability action payment of 0.47c/l, excluding VAT, to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price, seasonality payment and sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Markets

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that the increase in price reflects recent improvements on global markets.

“Milk supply growth globally was very low in 2023 and is forecast to remain sluggish, which should support dairy markets.

“However, geopolitical concerns and economic weakness in some markets continue to impact on demand and will need to be monitored closely,” he said.

Murphy added that the seasonality payment is in recognition of the higher costs incurred in milk production at this time of year.

“It is also important to acknowledge and thank those suppliers who ensured quality milk was available to consumers over the winter period.”

Seasonality payment rates

Unconditional seasonality bonus payments apply over the winter months of December, January and February on all non-contracted milk volumes that meet quality criteria.

The payment rate for January 2024 is 3.8c/l, excluding VAT, with 2.85c/l, excluding VAT, available for February 2024.