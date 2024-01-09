The HiSpec Trail-S trailing shoe is available in 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m working widths.

In line with TAMS III LESS offerings, we have complied detailed listings of over 70 trailing shoe models currently available on the Irish market, the majority of which are also built in Ireland.

We broke down the offerings into four categories; 6-7.8m, 7.8m-10.7m, 10.7m-24m and separately tabled the “flexi shoe” hybrid trailing shoe category.

The announcement that dribble bars would no longer be eligible for grant aid under TAMS III came as a surprise, but for the first time, it covered the retrofit of trailing shoes.

However, with trailing shoes not suitable for all land types and conditions, several manufacturers developed a hybrid style ‘flexi’ trailing shoe system.

Although in many ways not as effective as a fully-fledged trailing shoe, they offer the lightweight functionality of a dribble bar but with the addition of steel tips and rubber boots, designed to split the grass canopy.

Reference costs

The TAMS formula for a trailing shoe is y = 1784x + 7955, with x referring to linear metres. For example, a typical farmer size 7.5m unit would have a reference cost of €21,335. Bumping this up to a 10m unit, it would have a reference cost of €25,795.

For those in the market for a new slurry tanker, the reference cost is calculated on their size in litres (y = 2.35x – 6001). So, a 2,000-gallon tanker (9,092 litres) would have a reference cost of €15,365, while a 3,500-gallon (15,911 litres) would have a reference cost of €31,390.

In terms of payment rates, LESS grant-aid will be paid at a rate of 60% up to €40,000 per holding. In the case of a joint application under a registered farm partnership, the maximum eligible investment ceiling is increased to €60,000.

The LESS scheme continues to be separate from other TAMS III schemes.

HiSpec

HiSpec has been building its own trailing shoes since 2020. The Carlow firm currently offers just the one trailing shoe line, namely the Trail-S.

Available in 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m working widths, all three Trail-S models are suspended from a sturdy mast fixed directly to the chassis, therefore placing no weight on the rear door of the tanker.

HiSpec say its unique pivot actions eliminates the need for a second lifting mast. Instead, the one spool carries out boom raising and lowering as well as the tilt angle of the bar and thus the shoe pressure on the surface.

Since early last year, HiSpec has opted to fit its own macerator. Each pre-stressed tensile steel spring is fitted with a hardened steel tip and rubber boot.

HiSpec uses a unique double-pivot offset folding technique whereby one side folds across the other to lower transport height. Standard features include integrated stone traps, a rear junction box for filling, splash plate and hydraulic levelling system on 9m and 10m models.

Mastek

Well-known Cavan slurry equipment manufacturer Mastek was the first out of the traps with a FlexiShoe trailing shoe applicator. The firm said it was designed for farmers who were struggling with the limitations of traditional trailing shoe designs.

The 7.6m FlexiShoe can be door- or chassis-mounted, and weighs in at less than 500kg. It is equipped with heavy lay flat hose, a rubber boot and coulter to split the sward. It also has a boom breakaway system. It features Mastek’s SuperCut macerator.

It also comes in 8m, 9.2m, 10m and 12m working widths.

The 7.6m FlexiShoe is priced at €17,000 plus VAT, which is €3,000 plus VAT less than the firm’s traditional 7.5m Eco trailing shoe. Mastek also offers its Eco trailing shoe. It’s available in three sizes, namely 7.5m (725kg), 9.2m (860kg) and 10.2m (1,120kg).

The manufacturer says that each spring is capable of taking 8kg of loading, to ensure the slurry is placed under the grass cover.

The Eco trailing shoe is designed to be chassis-mounted via brackets. It can also be used on an umbilical system.

Mastek's Eco trailing shoe is available in 7.5m, 9.2m and 10.2m working widths.

Abbey

Tipperary-based Abbey Machinery offers three trailing shoe ranges, Premium, Premium Plus and Agri Pro, with the latter launched more recently.

The Premium Plus model, otherwise known as the tri-app applicator, is available with 7.7m, 8.7m and 10.7m working widths and is designed for use with larger slurry tankers and tractors.

It uses a hydraulic mast to raise and lower the shoes, adjusting the working pressure for optimum soil engagement, while separate hydraulic rams fold it in and out of transport position.

The Abbey Premium Plus trailing shoe is available with a 7.7m, 8.7m and 10.7m working widths.

The Premium model is a lighter solution for smaller tractors and tankers and is offered in a 7.7m width. It uses a single-boom lowering and tilt sequence to adjust shoe ground pressure and removes the added weight associated with a lifting mast.

The Abbey Premium trailing shoe is a lighter solution for smaller tractors and tankers.

Meanwhile, the Agri Pro offering is the firm’s latest offering and is available in 7.7m and 10.2m working widths.

It integrates elements of both other models and includes a flotation and self-levelling system to maintain equal downwards pressure on all shoes, while working on uneven surfaces.

Across the three ranges, Abbey offers a choice of Vogelsang or Alrena macerator/distributors.

The recently added Agri Pro range from Abbey is available in 7.7m and 10.2m working widths.

SlurryKat

After recently expanding its Farmline trailing shoe range, SlurryKat has just announced the arrival of its lightweight Farm-Shoe range.

The entry-level trailing shoe adds to the Co Armagh business’s existing Farmline and Premium Plus ranges.

The new Farm-Shoe is available in working widths from 6m to 10m with single-pivot booms, while the two largest models are telescopic in order to keep transport height and weight to a minimum.

Similarly, the mid-range Farmline offering encompasses machines from 6m to 10.5m, which are fully chassis-mounted using a mast system.

A stone trap is also fitted as standard while it and the Farm-Shoe are equipped with shearbolt boom protection as standard.

The Premium Plus lineup ranges from 7.5m single-fold, to 12m double-fold and 15m triple-fold solutions, which can be removed and coupled with reeler systems for umbilical use.

SlurryKat recently expanded its Farmline trailing shoe range with the addition of a 9m and 10.5m option.

Models are mounted via a rear linkage system which controls the level of surface contact pressure separate to transport folding mechanism. SlurryKat now uses its own in-house designed ventilated macerator on all ranges.

Slurryquip

Co Down slurry equipment manufacturer Slurryquip has just pulled the covers off its new flexi trailing shoe range, designed for challenging ground conditions.

The new four-model range spans from 7.8m to 12m in working widths.

The design is chassis-mounted and weighs more than 50kg less than its equivalent conventional-type trailing shoe.

Flexible hoses are fitted with galvanised steel tips and the Slurryquip’s new ‘no-clog’ rubber boots split the sward and deposit the slurry on to the surface.

The booms feature a spring-type breakaway system and the company’s own bottom feed Xiphos macerator. Spacing between each outlet is 30cm.

Meanwhile, Slurryquip also offers its Outback chassis-mounted trailing shoe, which ranges from 7.8m to 12m in working width. The objective in its design was to keep weight to a minimum.

Each outlet is piped with 50mm hoses which is fastened to the flat iron spring and galvanised steel tips.

The SlurryQuip Outback range was launched last year.

Conor Engineering

Clare manufacturer Conor Engineering currently offers two trailing shoe ranges, the Farmpro and Standard trailing shoe. Common to both models is the option of 6.3m and 7.5m working widths and the choice of a Truflo or Vogelsang macerator.

Both models feature single-pivot booms and require two hydraulic services.

The light weight Conor Farmpro trailing shoe is fully rear door mounted.

Also common to both is Conor’s own spring and coulter system, while LED lights and a splash plate are standard.

The Farmpro is a lighter, more basic farmer-friendly solution where weight may be a limiting factor, especially when retrofitting to existing tankers.

The lightweight nature of the Farmpro at 310kg (6.4m) and 400kg (7.5m) leaves both models completely rear door-mounted and compatible with all makes and models of slurry tankers.

The Conor trailing shoe is available in 6.4m and 7.5m working widths.

The standard trailing shoe range on the other hand weighs notably heavier, even though the working width is unchanged.

The 6.4m model weighs 440kg and the 7.5m weighs 520kg, which is still relatively light. These models are chassis-mounted for additional strength.

A larger 9m model is currently in development for launch later in the year.

KME

Kerry Mechanical Engineering (KME) has three trailing shoe solutions, comprising the Contour+, Eco+ and Proglide+, all of which are relatively new to the market.

Starting with the Contour+ hybrid type ‘flexi-shoe’ offering, it has been designed for challenging ground conditions and uses heavy flexible hosing which is free moving and fitted with metal tips and rubber boots.

But different to its competitors, KME joins every second shoe/outlet using a chained U-shaped metal plate, adding up to 4kg downwards which helps split the grass canopy and place the slurry on the surface.

The Contour+ comes with breakback protection and is available in working widths from 7.5m to 12m and starts at 600kg.

Next up is the 7.5m Eco+ mid-range offering, which uses conventional steel springs, metal tips and rubber boots.

It uses an integrated boom lowering and shoe tilt sequence so that the shoes make contact with the surface.

Both the Contour+ and Eco+ are available with the firm’s own Verti-cut (vertical) or Multi-cut (horizontal) macerators.

At the top end, KME offers its Proglide+ 10m model with unique contour following arms and support wheels.

The degree of downward pressure placed on the shoes can be varied depending on ground conditions.

KME offers three trailing shoe ranges including its 7.5m Eco+ model.

Grasstech

Carlow-based Grasstech offers its Falcon range of trailing shoes. The range encompasses three sizes, 7.5m, 9m and 10m models, which weigh in at 650kg, 800kg and 950kg, respectively.

The manufacturer explained that its heavy-duty frame is fully galvanised, while the self-levelling boom adjusts to ground contours.

The firm’s range of trailing shoes are chassis-mounted.

Grasstech is using the Dutch-built Bomech Alrena precision macerators to distribute the slurry.

Each trailing shoe outlet is spaced at 200mm apart and features individual sprung legs that are equipped with hardened coulters and durable rubber boots.

The company said its trailing shoe can also be used as a dribble bar, if necessary, to apply slurry on to the ground without contact. It noted that the trailing shoe can be de-coupled from the tank by a quick release system.

Meanwhile, an additional A-frame can be fitted and used in conjunction with an umbilical system.

The Grasstech Falcon range encompasses three sizes; 7.5m, 9m and 10m models.

Agquip

Co Antrim-based LESS equipment manufacturer, Agquip, offers one trailing shoe range which is now available in two working widths, 7.6m and the recently added 9.3m low-folding model.

Both models are chassis-mounted and are fitted with Agquip’s own horizontal macerator. The 7.6m model features single-fold booms, while the larger 9.3m has double-folding booms in order to reduce overall transport height.

The latest boom design incorporates the folding and shoe lowering sequence into one, thus saving weight, whereas before the boom unfolded and was then raised and lowered on an independent lifting mast.

A lighting kit and splash plate are fitted as standard.

Agquip expressed its intentions to launch an additional larger 12m model later in the summer.

Agquip currently offers a 7.6m and 9.3m trailing shoe.

Vogelsang

Vogelsang is offering two ranges of trailing shoes for the Irish market, namely the Unispread and the Blackbird.

The Unispread is available in working widths from 6m to 10.5m and weighs in from 600kg to 950kg.

This is the same range and specification as its Unispread dribble bar range, except it features the integrated skids to divide the crop canopy to place the slurry in a narrow band behind the skid.

It can come with an umbilical conversion bracket system for multipurpose use.

Vogelsang offers two ranges of trailing shoes for the Irish market, namely the Unispread and the Blackbird.

The Blackbird range comes in working widths from 12m to 24m and prices start at €41,000 and range up to €119,000 plus VAT.

The manufacturer says the BlackBird gets its name from the nozzle of the trailing shoes, which have a long, beak-like shape that slows down the flow rate of the slurry, to apply it in a controlled manner, with no splashing.

Vogelsang said that all of its trailing shoe products offer a downward force pressure on the shoe from 5kg up to 12kg, which is the criteria for grant-aided funding in Germany. Both ranges can be fitted with either its ECL or ECQ distributor head.

Major

Major has just unveiled its new TS-XTreme flexi trailing shoe slurry application unit.

The Mayo firm says it has been designed for use in rough and undulating ground conditions.

A galvanised divider is designed to split the grass and apply the slurry in a neat line through the rubber boots. The divider plate is different to the steel bar on a trailing shoe, in that it does not force the boot into to the ground.

According to Major, this means it uses simpler hydraulics, has less overall weight and can be left on the ground when turning at headlands, unlike traditional trailing shoes.

Major says its TS-XTreme is also an option for farmers where tanker size and tanker weight are a consideration.

The 7.5m (490kg) unit is 220kg lighter than the same size trailing shoe, but Major says it still delivers neat uniform lines of slurry, as expected from a trailing shoe unit.

Major's new TS-XTreme 'flexi-shoe' is currently only offered in a 7.5m working width.

Available in just the 7.5m version to start, it features three sections. When the wings are lifted into transport position, a lateral bar also lifts the mid-section as well to allow reversing and safe transport on the road.

Martin Equipment

Now firmly established on the market with over 200 LESS systems working across the country, Martin Equipment based in Co Monaghan is making positive inroads into the slurry equipment market. Company owner and agricultural contractor Graeme Martin explains export markets are now also starting to grow.

Martin currently offers two slurry tanker-mounted trailing shoe solutions to suit varying customer type. This includes a conventional trailing shoe range alongside a hybrid flexi trailing shoe range added more recently.

Martin Equipment offers both a standard trailing shoe and 'flexi-shoe' option.

The standard trailing shoe is also available from 7m to 12m.

The shoe is designed so that as it lowers down out of transport position, the full bar tilts and the shoes make contact with the surface, removing the need for a separate mast for lifting the bar up and down/adjusting shoe pressure.

The ‘flexi-shoe’ is available in working widths from 7m to 12m. All models offer double-folding booms in addition to the 7m model, which can be bought with single-folding booms, reducing weight and cost.

Martin uses spring-protected booms with lay flat hoses which are fitted with a tip and rubber boot designed to split the grass canopy and deposit the slurry on to the surface.

The firm opts to use Truflo macerators right across the range.

Newtown Engineering

Limerick-based Newtown Engineering has entered the trailing shoe market with two designs. All of its trailing shoes are custom-built to the tanker at hand, which it says is to minimise any additional overhang.

Newtown Engineering offers custom-built trailing shoe solutions to suit either front- or rear-mounting.

The first design follows its bespoke front-mounted dribble bar which it says has proved to be a great success, where a trailing shoe is fitted on to the front of a tanker rather than the rear.

Newtown Engineering prides itself in keeping the trailing shoe as close as possible to the rear of the tanker to reduce length and increase traction.

Company owner and agricultural contractor Pat Hughes says the idea is to increase traction by putting more weight on the tanker’s drawbar, thus on the back of the tractor, compared to rear-mounted units. This also reduces the overall length of the tanker compared to a rear-mounted unit.

The firm uses the Sligo-built Truflow macerator, which is mounted at the side of the tanker chassis.

The firm says its rear-mounted range is built as close as possible to the rear wheel arches of the tanker.

It uses a sub-chassis which is also the base for the hinging points. This keeps the machine close and reduces overhang and weight.