Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week

By on
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.
Good week for…

  • Suckler and disadvantaged area farmers if the Government chooses to use unspent GLAS funds to fund their sectors.

  • Kilkenny man PJ O’Keeffe, who was crowned the 2017 FBD/Macra na Feirme Young Farmer of the Year.

  • GLAS and AEOS farmers, who will receive €100m in payments from the Department of Agriculture this week.

  • Kerrygold lovers, as the gold-wrapped butter is back on supermarket shelves.

  • Agricultural shows, which were given a boost by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring by the allocation of €840,000 in funding.

    • Bad week for…

  • Kildare farmers Pat and Kevin Burke, whose sheep were savagely attacked by dogs.
  • Greencore boss Patrick Coveney, whose pay fell by a massive €1.13m for 2017.

  • Three farmers convicted of stealing Limousin heifers from a neighbour.

  • Kerry suppliers, as the war over the 13th payment heats up with the arrival of a solicitor’s letter.

  • Factual debate about food choices, as the National Dairy Council has found that image beats science in the battle between milk and fake milk.

  • Beef farmers, as leaked documents seen by the Irish Farmers Journal reveal exactly how much beef Europe is prepared to take in a Mercosur deal.
