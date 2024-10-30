Snail habitats and therefore liver fluke will be more widespread this winter.

Fluke could be worse this winter – expert

Liver fluke burdens in sheep and cattle could be worse this winter than in previous years, an animal health expert has warned. Dr Philip Skuce from Moredun Research Institute said farmers should not become complacent due to fluke burdens being lower than usual in recent years.

“This year is shaping up to be quite different. It was very wet in some places this summer and autumn has seen rainfall well above average,” he said.

Weather patterns during 2024 mean snail habitats and therefore liver fluke will be more widespread, although the exact risk between individual farms will still vary.

“Routine testing will help you make informed decisions around the need to treat,” Skuce said.