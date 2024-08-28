DAERA delays start date for new tags

DAERA has pushed back the end date for using livestock tags with the current “UK” prefix to 30 June 2025. From that date onwards, only tags possessing the new “XI” prefix can be used to register cattle, sheep and goats births.

DAERA had initially announced the switch to the new tagging system, which is due to new EU animal health law, would commence from 1 January 2025. However, following on from concerns raised by farmer representatives, the window for using UK tags has now been extended by six months.

With XI tags available for purchase since June 2024, DAERA still recommends using these tags in newborn animals, especially where they are likely to be exported after 30 June 2025, otherwise animals require re-tagging prior to export.

Bluetongue in Norfolk

The first case of bluetongue in Britain during the 2024/2025 vector season has been detected on a farm in Norfolk. The BTV-3 strain of the virus was confirmed in a single sheep near Haddiscoe in the south of the county. A 20km control zone is in place around the affected farm, which will restrict movements of susceptible livestock. The UK government has said there is “high risk” of onward spread of the disease, due to temperatures and midge activity.

The last case of bluetongue to be detected in Britain was in March 2024, although a new case in southeast England was not unexpected, given the ongoing outbreaks across Europe.

“I would like to remind all farmers of the importance of sourcing animals responsibly and ask that they maintain vigilance for signs of the disease, reporting any suspicions to DAERA,” said NI chief vet Brian Dooher.

NI farmers to get payments next week

DAERA will start to issue full Basic Payments to NI farmers from 2 September, a department spokesperson has confirmed. It marks the third year in a row that full payments to verified claimants have been issued by DAERA in early September.

Milk price indicator at 20-month high

Positive buying trends at last week’s New Zealand GDT and Dutch Dairy Board auctions have boosted the NI milk price indicator (MPI) to a 20-month high point.

Published fortnightly by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the market indicator converts dairy commodity prices back to farm level.

The latest increase of 0.9p brings the MPI to 37.9p/l, its highest level since the outset of January 2023.

On European markets, butter prices at the weekly Dutch auction jumped €200 to €7,550/t and now stand at an all-time high point.

Whole milk powder rose by €20 to €4,080/t and is at its highest level since December 2022, while a €50 rise brought skim milk powder to €2,430/t.