Ian Marshall from Queen's University Belfast spoke at the Oxford Farming Conference last week.

The move to de-carbonise the economy is a “massive opportunity” for NI agriculture, according to Ian Marshall from Queen’s University Belfast.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, Marshall said the agriculture sector can offer various solutions to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are one of the few industries that can sequester carbon. We are unique,” the former UFU president said.

A key part of his address focused on how agricultural waste can be processed and turned into “high-end value-added products”.

He gave examples such as bio-fertiliser, biogas, aircraft fuel, marine fuel and biochar, as well as public goods like biodiversity and habitat creation.

“We generate waste, but that waste is high-value nutrients. We can capitalise on that, add value, and drive new revenue streams,” Marshall said.