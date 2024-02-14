Francie Gorman presenting Jim Mulhall with some crystal to mark his tenure as Kilkenny IFA chair. He has now also presented him with a place on the board of Farmer Business Developments plc.

I hear that Francie Gorman is nominating his predecessor Tim Cullinan to the board of Farmer Business Developments plc (commonly known as FBD co-op).

The IFA has two seats on that board, currently occupied by the previous two presidents, Joe Healy and Eddie Downey.

IFA once had as many as five nominees on the board, but that was reduced a few years ago.

It’s long been the convention that the outgoing IFA president is nominated to the board by their successor. Which of the former presidents is being unseated, I hear you ask? Both, as it happens. Gorman is also nominating Jim Mulhall, the outgoing Kilkenny IFA chair, to the board.