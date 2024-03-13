The purchasing of large animal vet practices by corporates has changed the service that is being provided to farmers in parts of the country, IFA animal health chair, TJ Maher has said.

“The provision of large animal vets providing an equal service is something that we think is extremely important.

“We have made proposals to the Department of Agriculture. They have a huge role to ensure that farmers do have a large animal service available and to utilise different services that may be at their disposal, in particular, in peripheral areas of the country where no doubt there are greater pressures to provide that service,” he said.

New vet school

While there will be additional places for students to study veterinary in Ireland in the coming years, Maher maintained that the key issue still remains: the number of vets concentrating on large animals.

A structure to entice graduates to get into large animal practices needs to be put in place, Maher said, adding that just “turning on the tap” on the supply of vets is not going to solve the problem.

“There needs to be structure provided, a quality of life and the financial reward demanded in order to provide this service.

“There must be a role here for the Department to manage the development around this service into the future.

“It’s obviously key to maintain the quality of service and health of both farmer and animals.

“The vet is a crucial part of operating any farm business and any farmer who has a good relationship with their vet will say that it’s a key part of their business, expensive though it may be.

“We do have a large number of vets employed in this country and it’s about maximising those resources,” Maher said.

Purchases

Last April, UK veterinary company VetPartners bought up three Irish veterinary practices, bringing its total footprint in Ireland to six.

The veterinary practices bought last year are spread across the country and include Riverview Veterinary Group in Cork, Avondale Veterinary Hospital in Wicklow and All Creatures Veterinary Group in Monaghan.

Riverview Veterinary Group has clinics in Ballincollig, Kinsale, Carrigaline, Bandon and Clonakilty.

Avondale Veterinary Hospital, which is also a mixed practice, has three sites in Arklow, Rathdrum and Tinahely, and employs 31 team members.

All Creatures Veterinary Group is a small animal practice, with 34 employees working across four sites in Co Monaghan.