Resolving the challenges in the ACRES scheme, scoping out the possibility of a new vet school in Munster and cutting red tape in farming are among Fine Gael’s election promises to farmers.

“We promise to listen to the concerns of farmers and to foster an environment free from a culture of lecture and blame,” the party said in its manifesto.

“Our commitment is to collaborate with the agricultural community to address challenges, promote sustainability, and ensure the future of farming and food production in Ireland.”

Fine Gael has said it will carry out a feasibility study to assess the need for a new veterinary college in the midwest/southwest and that it will work with veterinary bodies to meet the demands of rural and large animal practices.

CAP

It has pledged to fight to increase the CAP budget and advocate for new funding streams to assist farmers in meeting additional requirements and to simplify schemes post-2027 to push for a “whole farm” costing approach for environmental and climate schemes.

To cut red tape, it has said it will introduce “flexible, farmer-friendly schemes” that fairly reward actions across all sectors, with stakeholder input in the design.

It has said it will review payment redistribution measures to assess their impact on farm viability.

Farm succession

To attract the next generation of farmers, Fine Gael has said it will develop a comprehensive farm succession policy and that within its first 100 days, this would include a farm mentor scheme for collaborative farming between young and older farmers.

Its succession policy will also include a revamped Farm Succession Partnership tax credit with updated support and eligibility criteria and increased supports under the Succession Planning Advice Grant to encourage succession planning.

Sectors

The party has vowed to work to retain in the nitrates derogation and will set up a cabinet committee on water quality with this goal in mind.

It said that it will review TAMS investment items for dairy farmers to ensure “access to technology focused on animal welfare, labour efficiency, and environmental protection”.

For suckler farmers, it has promised to ensure “straightforward measures” to support farmers with a payment of €300/cow.

“We will support dairy-beef systems through the implementation of the Dairy Calf to Beef action plan and a €100 per calf support,” it added.

For the sheep sector, it has said it will “implement practical actions for upland and lowland flocks with support of €30/ewe” and that it will explore the feasibility of a scouring plant for wool to assist in the development of an Irish wool brand.

In order to provide “greater certainty”, Simon Harris’s party said it will provide €60m a year in support to the tillage sector through permanent measures.

It said it will also investigate opportunities for oilseed and milling wheat processing.

The party also pledged to support capital investments in pig and poultry farms to enhance animal health and welfare, address horticulture sector challenges and develop markets for organic products.

Contracting group

The party also said it will establish a “farm contracting working group” which will explore support, training, and taxation measures.

If elected to the Government, Fine Gael said it will review the TB eradication strategy and will collaborate with farmers and industry to devise a new shared path forward. It also promises to ensure appropriate staffing of the wildlife control programme.

It has vowed to “advance the introduction of a farm income volatility scheme to help protect farmers from market fluctuations” and to ensure the full implementation of the National Women in Agriculture Action Plan to enhance gender equality and increase the visibility of women in the agri-food sector.