A fodder support scheme needs to be introduced immediately due to the prolonged poor weather, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has said.

ICMSA president Denis Drennan called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to introduce a fodder scheme for all farmers to address what has been an “exceptionally long and wet winter”.

Drennan said the weather has caused prolonged housing and there is an obvious need to replenish fodder stocks as the year progresses.

“We know from communications and contact with our farmer members and the wider industry that cashflow at farm level is extremely tight.

“It’s also becoming clear that jobs that would normally be complete at this stage of the year have not even commenced across all farm sectors.

“Farmers are weeks behind in their work schedules and we think that a clear priority at this stage must be to provide guidance and assistance to farmers until animals get to grass and then support them in rebuilding fodder stock for the 2024-25 winter,” he said.

Strain

The recent bad weather, Drennan said, has placed an enormous mental strain on farmers, both financially and personally.

He said this needs to be recognised by those setting farming regulation.

Drennan called for inspections to be “put aside” for now in recognition of the difficult weather and ground conditions farmers are dealing with.

Dairy farmer inclusion

Referencing the fodder schemes of the past two years, Drennan said a fodder support scheme for 2024 should not repeat last year’s “unfair and unacceptable” exclusion of dairy farmers.

“It’s just as important that this fodder scheme will not exclude dairy farmers as was the unfair and unacceptable case in the last scheme.

“Whether you’re a dairy farmer, beef farmer, sheep farmer or tillage farmer, all are under pressure and the minister needs to step up and provide support immediately.

“Neighbours are out there supporting neighbours, we need to see the Government adopt the same attitude immediately and show that they actually understand the serious challenges facing farmers,” he said.