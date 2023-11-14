Michelle Egan, Shinrone, Co Offaly, Kitty O'Brien, Crookstown, Co Cork, Amy Dunphy, Glencar, Co Kerry, Clodagh Sherman, Galmoy, Co Kilkenny, Hannah Dinan, Clarecastle, Co Clare, Orla O'Donovan, Timoleague, Co Cork, and Fiona Beamish, Dunmanway, Co Cork, walk across the quad for the first time as they celebrate being part of the first students to graduate with a bachelor of science in agriculture degree from UCC. \ Donal O'Leary

The first students to graduate from University College Cork’s (UCC) bachelor of agricultural science degree were conferred on Friday last.

Professor of agricultural science and academic director of UCC’s bachelor of agricultural science Frank Buckley said that research and innovation will be the backbone of a strong indigenous farming industry.

A general view of some of the first students to graduate with a bachelor of science in agriculture degree from UCC. \ Donal O'Leary

“Research-informed sustainable farming practices can assist farmers in maintaining production and producing sustainably, while increasing profitability. The agri-food industry is changing rapidly and farmers need to keep pace or risk being left behind.

“Current debates frame the future of agriculture in a false battle between sustainability and productivity - our graduates are learning it’s not either-or.

"Training our farmers to work in a more innovative and agile manner is key to ensuring the sector remains a viable career path for future generations,” he said.

Kitty O' Brien, Crookstown, and Adam O'Leary, Terelton, Co Cork, are happy to be some of the first students to graduate with a bachelor of science in agriculture degree from UCC. \ Donal O'Leary

UCC course

The degree from UCC is delivered through an integrated partnership with research, education and extension experts at Teagasc, primarily Teagasc Moorepark, but incorporating experts throughout the organisation equips students with the technical, financial and sustainability expertise to lead future competitiveness in the agri-food industry.

Patrick Brennan, Attanagh, Co Kilkenny, and Fiona Beamish, Dunmanway, Co Cork, are happy to be some of the first students to graduate with a bachelor of science in agriculture degree from UCC. \ Donal O'Leary

The course directors are confident that the graduates - all of whom who already have secured a diverse range of high-performance roles - are well on the way to assuming leadership roles in the sector, delivering on the ambition of this exclusive degree programme.

Delivery of the course is enhanced through practicals, field trips, farm visits, evening seminars, guest lecturers by industry leaders and block release days.

There is an additional opportunity to undertake a study tour and work placement in New Zealand.

The first class of students to graduate with a bachelor of science in agriculture degree from UCC. \ Donal O'Leary

Students also achieve trained farmer status (green cert) on graduation.

Career

Graduate Amy Dunphy from Kerry does not come from a farming background, but found the degree enhanced her career prospects.

“This degree has equipped me with the skills and experiences necessary to begin a career in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment.

"The time I spent on my placements were the highlight of the four years for me. For those who are willing to take advantage of all it has to offer, this degree can open endless doors in the Irish dairy industry and beyond.”

The graduation took place on Friday last. \ Donal O'Leary

Graduate Declan Collins, who works with the Irish Farmers Journal, highlighted the unique aspects of the course.

“UCC students having access to current trials and research is the catalyst needed to speed up change on dairy farms for a viable, sustainable future,” he said.