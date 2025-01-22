Due to the impact of designation of land, rewetted and restored lands will be sought to remain eligible for CAP payments. / Clive Wasson

The next Government has promised to work at EU level to simplify the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2027, ensuring straightforward payments for farmers.

That is one of a number of pledges made by the next Government in relation to the CAP including their intention to “fight at EU level” for an increase to the policy’s budget.

Due to the impact of land designations, rewetted and restored lands it will seek for these lands to remain eligible for CAP payments.

Flexible

Meanwhile, more flexible schemes will be aimed at reducing the administrative burden and red tape that farmers encounter along with the announcement of IT systems improvements at the Department of Agriculture to avoid payment delays.

Separate from the CAP, there will be a review into the investment items and reference costs under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) and stakeholders will have a say on the design of national agriculture schemes.

The next government is also seeking new funding streams to support farmers in meeting environmental responsibilities and completing voluntary actions, and continued access to a farm capital investment scheme.

