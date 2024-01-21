Road conditions will be hazardous on Sunday into Monday morning. / Ramona Farrelly

Safety advice has been issued to the public as storm Isha begins to batter the west coast and with conditions expected to deteriorate nationwide from 5pm Sunday into the early hours of Monday morning.

The advice was issued after a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group on Sunday morning.

The group has warned road users to be cautious of hazardous traveling conditions, with motorists asked to slow down and to be aware of fallen trees and debris on roads.

The public has been asked to check in on vulnerable neighbours, to keep mobile phones charged and to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of Met Éireann weather warnings.

ESB faults

Members of the public should not approach fallen or damaged electricity wires and instead contact the ESB at 1800 372 999.

The advice comes as the group warned of the risk of “significant and widespread” power outages for northwestern counties.

The ESB has stated that it intends to make safe any faults which arise to electricity supplies throughout the day, with the public able to check estimated restoration times or report outages at www.powercheck.ie.

Local authorities, which are the lead agency for the on-the-ground response to severe weather events, have activated their crisis management teams and have made preparations to be ready to respond to disruption caused to road networks.

Warnings

A status orange wind warning was issued by Met Éireann for all counties, with Donegal, Mayo and Galway since upgraded to a status red warning.

The status red warning takes effect between 5pm and 9pm Sunday for Galway and Mayo, with Donegal’s red wind warning to be effective from 9pm Sunday and 1am Monday.

These three red warning counties have been warned to prepare for damaging gusts, coastal flooding and treacherous travel conditions.

A status orange warning has been issued for the entire country between 4pm Sunday and 2am Monday.

The risk of localised flooding, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines has been highlighted by the national forecaster for all counties.

Status red travel

Travel is not advised in counties where a status red weather warning is in place, senior assistant fire adviser on the national directorate for fire and emergency management Paul Rock said after the group met.

“Given the challenging wind conditions expected, I would urge members of the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings,” Rock stated.

“Travel in counties under a red warning is not advised until the alert has finished. Furthermore, all road users should only travel where necessary and be aware of the potential for hazardous travelling conditions.

“High-sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable during this time,” he commented.

Developments

Rock encouraged the public to keep up to speed on the development of storm Isha via the media and to keep mobile phones accessible in case of emergencies.

“Everybody is encouraged to keep mobile phones charged and at hand in case of emergencies and to check for updates where necessary.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing weather conditions and ensure that all relevant State bodies are responding speedily and appropriately to meet any challenges.

“I would advise everybody to monitor national and local media, including social media, over the course of this evening and tomorrow to keep up to date with information regarding the developing weather situation.

“Above all, make sure you stay safe and keep in touch with vulnerable or elderly neighbours,” he said.