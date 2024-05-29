Fifty-six percent of all applications received under tranche II of TAMS III have now been approved, with farmers allowed to commence construction works.

Approvals for TAMS III tranche II are progressing well, with 5,130 of the 9,110 applications now approved and letters issued to the successful applicants. The Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) has seen the highest percentage of application receive approval, at 72.5%, with Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) also seeing rapid approval rates, with 61.7% of applications now approved.

On the other end of the scale, approval rates for the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) have been extremely low, with just 145 of the 738 applications made in tranche II now approved, or 19.6% of the applications.

The Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS) witnessed the lowest number of applications at just 46, while only 25 of these applications have been approved to date. In tranche I of the scheme, 355 applications are currently “in progress”, with 7,058 applications having been approved, of the 8,203 applications submitted.

A total of 614 applications were rejected (7.5%), with a further 176 applications withdrawn (2.1%).

Issues with applications

At the Irish Farm Buildings Association conference, which took place in Carrick-on-Suir last week, Dr Robert Leonard from the Department of Agriculture highlighted some of the main issues that the Department has been dealing with regarding applications under tranches I and II, which included:

Not having the required amount of land on BPS/BISS (5ha).

Not having minimum of three equine investments.

No tillage land evident on BPS/BISS for TCIS investments.

Applications less than the min. €2,000.

Query letters ignored.

Blank documents uploaded.

All applicants not being eligible in a joint ventures (WFCIS and YFCIS).

Full planning permission not granted or expired.

Stocking rate.

Or other minimum eligibility requirements.