Flahavan’s hosted its annual organic oat growers conference on Tuesday 19 November at The Horse and Jockey Hotel, Co Tipperary.

The sold-out event brought together 180 organic farmers, those in conversion and others interested in organic farming from across the country.

The evening included discussions, expert-led presentations and a grower panel Q&A, along with a chance to network with peers and industry professionals.

Head of operations Johnny Flahavan told attendees about pride in the progress of the sector.

“We’re delighted with the success of this year’s organic oat growers conference, which saw an impressive turnout and strong enthusiasm for the organic sector,” he said.

“As advocates of sustainable organic farming, we’re proud to be part of this growing movement.”

Speakers

During the event, chair of the organic strategy forum Padraig Brennan shared an update on the National Organic Strategy 2024-2030, which detailed the government’s plan to promote and support the growth of organic farming in Ireland over the next decade.

Next, Teagasc organic tillage specialist Martin Bourke updated attendees on his second-year findings in a soil fertility research project and also presented findings on the profitability of growing organic oats.

The evening also saw speeches by agronomist and SETU lecturer John Geraghty, Johnny Flahavan, and sales director of Flahavan’s James Flahavan.

The event concluded with a grower panel discussion chaired by John Geraghty, featuring Eoghan O’Sullivan, Eveline Gill and Fintan White, all of whom shared their personal journeys of becoming organic farmers.