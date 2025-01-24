EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen attends and addresses the IFA's 70th Annual General Meeting in the Irish Farm Centre. \ Philip Doyle

The European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen has said that it is hypocritical to import products into the EU which have been treated with pesticides banned in the EU.

He was speaking at the IFA’s 70th AGM at the Irish Farm Centre on Thursday, 23 January.

The commissioner stated that the EU is “banning more and more [plant protection] products” and noted this was for valid reasons.

He mentioned that neonicotinoids had been banned in the EU. He specifically named clothianidin and thiamethoxam which are used on beet crops.

Imports

His next statement received a round of applause: “Imports are still coming in that are treated with those products. That is something, I believe, it is not fair.”

Later he said that: “Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) need to be scrapped. It’s not authorised in the European Union, why should we be hypocrites to still import it.”

The commissioner added: “I think we have to be bolder when it comes to standards.”

Earlier in his speech, the commissioner spoke about standards in animal welfare. He said: “Our standards should be as well applied by third countries. They are doing it in principle, but I think sometimes we are lacking a little bit on the control side.”

He said those standards cost time and money.