Many tillage farmers have to deal with unharvested crops before planting 2024 crops and complying with crop diversification requirements. \ Donal O'Leary

The average tillage farmer is set to lose €7,500 in 2024 as a result of the terrible planting conditions, Irish Farmers Journal analysis shows.

Crop income on the average 70ha farm will fall from almost €22,000 to €14,500. Furthermore, convergence of direct payments will see thousands of euro lost in income.

Wet weather has prevented winter wheat planting, which was expected to alleviate the spring seed shortage.

Farmers are hoping for flexibility on conditionality requirements to avoid further losses. Some EU member states are understood to have sought a derogation from the two-/three-crop rule from the European Commission.

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy has called for a new tillage incentive and sustainability scheme.