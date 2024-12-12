There was much to discuss on this week's podcast.

On this week's busy Tillage Podcast, we talk to Irish Farmers Journal political correspondent Pat O’Toole to learn more about the Mercosur trade deal and what it means for tillage farmers.

We also chat to our tillage reporter Conor Kehoe about what he has coming up in this week’s tillage pages.

We also discuss his From the Tramlines programme and the PhD he is undertaking.

Outgoing Irish Tillage and Land Use Society president Denis Dunne also joins us to talk about their US farm scholarship, which is now open for applications.

Finally, we run though grain markets and the weather outlook for the coming week.

Listen to the full podcast below: