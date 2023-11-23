John Foley cultivating this field in preparation to sow oats later in the year in Carlow on Tuesday 21 November. \ Claire Nash

There is a lot of news to cover on this week’s podcast and a lot of it is good news.

Drier weather has seen fieldwork ramp up in some places.

We run through the Teagasc harvest report, have the fertiliser sales figures for 2023, talk about the renewal of glyphosate and a vote against pesticide reductions in the EU.

There’s also a possibility of an increased tillage payment and an update on the Food Vision tillage report.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

