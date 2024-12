David Flynn, who farms with his father Thomas, took advantage of the winter sun to bring in Lynx beans which were sown on 28 April in Crookedwood, Co Westmeath. \ Philip Doyle

On this week’s show, we look at the Teagasc outlook report which says 44% of tillage farms did not make a profit in 2024.

We have an interview with Teagasc’s John Spink on how environmentally friendly Irish tillage is.

We have news on how tillage farmers might be paid for carbon.

We preview this week’s tillage pages from the US. We have the grain price and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

